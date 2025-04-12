Photos: Masquerades lead Kwara youths’ protest against ‘crazy electricity bills’

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

There was a twist in the mode of protest in Kwara State, as masquerades led youths in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area in their hundreds, on Friday, to protest what they described as ‘outrageous billing and sudden movement of the community’s electricity billing regime from Band C to Band A’.

Read Also: Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, dies at 74

Vanguard gathered that the protesters, led by two of the community masquerades, were seen gathered at Bareke roundabout in the metropolis as early as 8a.m., carrying placards with various inscriptions, dancing and singing of war songs.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: ‘IBEDC Mr Badmus Must Go’, ‘Omu-Aran Say No to Band A’, ‘Bring us Back to Band C’, ‘Revert Omu-Aran to Band C’, ‘Omu-Aran Youths Have Spoken Loudly’, among others.

The youths posited that the sudden movement of the electricity billing from Band C to Band A allegedly orchestrated by the newly posted Business Manager, Mr A. O. Badmus, was responsible for the outrageous bills received for the month of March.

They alleged that there were many unresolved challenges militating against uninterrupted electricity supply across designated areas of the community before the sudden movement of the billing regime from Band C to Band A.

The protesters, who were peaceful and orderly, had vehemently rejected an attempt to be escorted by police personnel and some other security agencies.

‘From N10,000 to N47,000’

It was further gathered that the current charges on some of the electricity bills displayed by the youths during the protest were between the range of N41,000 to N47,000 for the month of March as against the old rate of between N10,000 to N15,000.

The protest took the youths to major streets in the community and designated areas such as the Olomu market, Latinwo market Area, Olomu palace, as well as the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC)’s District office loacted inside Omu-Aran City Complex.

The protesters also blocked some major highways leading to neighbouring states including Omu-Aran-Kabba highway as well as Omu-Aran-Otun-Ekiti highway which forced motorists and travellers to wait for hours.

They vowed to continue with the protest until their demands and grievances were addressed by IBEDC and the community leaders.

Demands…

Some of their demands, according to a statement signed by the President Omu-Aran Development Association, Mr Niyi Adeyeye and Elder Ranti Adebayo, included non-replacement of faulty transformers leading to inconsistent electricity supply in some key areas of the community.

Others are reversion of the billing from Band A to the previous Band C and improvement of electricity supply, suspension of Band A billings and review of the current charges to reflect the old billing regime.

Others demands of the aggrieved youths included conduction of an independent review of IBEDC service delivery in Omu-Aran to assess appropriateness of the proper tariff regime classification, immediate stoppage of overdraft purchase on pre-paid meters as well as stoppage of electricity consumers purchasing materials for faulty electricity equipments.

Monarch of the community, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Adeoti, while receiving the protesters in his palace appealed for calm, saying that the community leaders have already commenced discussions with IBEDC officials to address the issues.

He urged the youths to exercise restraints and wait for the outcome of the intervention by the community leaders.

IBEDC Manager mum

Contacted on the development, Omu-Aran IBEDC Business Manager, Mr A. O. Badmus said he was not authorised to speak on the issue and directed our correspondent to the IBEDC Kwara State Communication Officer, Mr Gbenga Ajiboye.

Ajiboye, in his reactions, said the issue of electricity regulation remained the sole responsibility of the National Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC).

“They (NERC) are the one who does regulation, monitoring and enforcement, there is nothing we can do on our own as far as regulation is concerned in the state,” he said.

He added that electricity consumers enjoying 20 hours of electricity supply are regulated by NERC to be on Band A in which Omu-Aran community is categorised presently.

Ajiboye described the development as a business issue between buyers and sellers, noting that high level discussions was already ongoing to resolve the issue amicably.

Below are more images from the protest:



Vanguard News