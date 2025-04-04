Photos: Fire guts Sokoto school for orphans displaced by Boko Haram

By Musa Ubandawaki, SOKOTO

Fire, yesterday evening, wrought devastation on the Jarma UK Academy, destroying offices and hostels.

The incident prompted a Sokoto State government’s visit.

The delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, also had Chief of Staff, Government House Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, as well as the State Attorney-General, Nasiru Mohammed Binji, visited the school to see the level of damage caused by the inferno.

The fire incident affected students’ hostels, Principal’s and Vice Principal’s offices, computer laboratory as well as a staff room on the upper floor of the school.

The inferno – cause is yet to be ascertained -destroyed clothing materials, mattresses, blankets and other valuables belongings of students.

Speaking at the scene, Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, on behalf of the state government, commiserated with the management of the Academy.

He, however, thanked the Almighty Allah as there was no loss of life. And no student sustained any injury.

He said: “Jarma UK Academy was established by a philanthropist, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo, Jarman Sokoto in 2018, with 176 students mostly orphans displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno and Yobe States.

“The Academy offers western education side-by-side islamic education as well as entrepreneural skills, to its students to make them productive members of the society.”

Vanguard News