Photos: Governors, dignitaries arrive in style at the 2024 Vanguard Personality Award

Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State arrives 2024 Vanguard Award

The prestigious Vanguard Personality Award, a celebration of outstanding Nigerians across various sectors, is currently underway, and the atmosphere at the venue is buzzing with excitement.

As the evening unfolded at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos—the stunning venue for the event—governors, dignitaries, and guests arrived, their impeccable and stylish outfits setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State arrives at Vanguard Award.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside his aides at Vanguard Award

Jigawa delegates identify with the State Governor, Umar Namadi at Vanguard Award

Lifetime Achievement awardee, Madam Julie Coker arrives at Vanguard Award 2024

National Publicity Secretary & 2023 Vice-Presidential Candidate, NNPP, Ladipo Johnson arrives at Vanguard Award.

Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Mrs Abiola Dosunmu and Ashabi Fashola.

The Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin

From left: Chairman of the occasion, Chief Atedo Peterside and General Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Jide Ajani.

Former APC National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun arrives at Vanguard Award.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards is an annual event aimed at honouring Nigerians who have made significant contributions to national development and social progress.

