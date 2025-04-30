Pharmaceutical firm champions malaria action in Nigeria, addresses critical burden

Source: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

By Etop Ekanem

As Nigeria marked World Malaria Day amidst bearing one-third of the global malaria burden, CHI Pharmaceuticals Limited (a member of TGI Group) has reaffirmed its commitment to fighting the disease through advocacy, education, and access to quality treatment.

Recognizing the critical need for urgent and coordinated action, the company emphasized that malaria remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing public health threats—disproportionately affecting mothers and children and claiming lives every minute.

According to Mr. Shriram Iyer, Chief Operating Officer of CHI Pharmaceuticals, “Malaria continues to be a grave health challenge in Nigeria. As a responsible healthcare provider, we believe that educating consumers and engaging fellow healthcare professionals across the value chain is key to reducing this burden and saving lives.”

CHI Pharmaceuticals took part in the World Malaria Day event organized by the National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED) in Lagos.

Iyer highlighted the vital role of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) in providing access to accurate information and quality medicines at the grassroots level, stating that this is “crucial to ensuring the safety of Nigerians.”

During the event, CHI Pharma delegation highlighted the importance of World Malaria Day, the critical role of NAPPMED members in malaria control, and the significance of malaria prevention and access to timely, quality, and effective medications.

The company positioned its recently relaunched antimalarial, Co-Mal®, as a vital tool in the management of uncomplicated malaria.

The company also addressed the concerning issue of substandard and fake drugs, a problem recently brought to the forefront by drug market closures. CHI Pharma stressed that its recently launched mass media advertising campaign, “Co-Mal® On Malaria Gone,” demonstrates its commitment to contributing to saving lives.

The event, aligned with the global theme: “Malaria Ends With Us: Re-invent, Re-imagine and Re-ignite,” provided a platform for CHI Pharmaceuticals to connect with key healthcare providers.

The event also featured participation from other pharmaceutical companies.