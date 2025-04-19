Peter Obi’s ‘poster boy’ arrested for alleged crimes– Police

The Police Command in Lagos State says Peter Obi’s poster boy was remanded for committing various offences in the Amukoko area of the state.

The boy, 18, became popular during the 2023 presidential election for standing in front of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi’s convoy.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, clarified a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was involved in violent attacks and public disturbances.

He said the boy caused extensive damage to public and private property and injured persons standing by in the Amukoko area.

“The command is aware of public concerns surrounding the case of an 18-year-old who was remanded to the Correctional Service, following his involvement in various crimes.

“On Jan. 22, a serious breach of public peace and extensive damage to public and private properties occurred in Amukoko.

”Groups of youths engaged in violent confrontations that escalated into street fights for all; causing widespread violence; panic, and chaos.

“During the chaos, a number of innocent passersby were reported to have been robbed and injured,” he said.

The spokesperson said that in response, police officers of the command immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

“More crucial information was provided by members of the community, some of whom witnessed the incident and recognised several individuals involved.

“Victims of the robbery also came forward to give statements and positively identified the perpetrators.

“Following a thorough and transparent investigation, the suspect and four others were arrested and charged to court in connection with the crime.

“The suspects were remanded by the court to a correctional facility pending the conclusion of legal proceedings in the matter,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the command was committed to upholding the rule of law, to ensure justice in all matters, and also ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He said that all police actions taken in the case had been in the laid-down processes and based on credible evidence gathered during the investigation.

“We urge the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course and be fully exhausted in the case,” the image maker said.

According to him, the command remains open to engaging with the public. opinion groups and community stakeholders to transparently clarify every concern and ensure justice is served, fairly and transparently.

He said that it was a statutory procedure in the Criminal Justice System and codes, that police actions terminated where matters were taken to court.

The spokesperson urged members of the public to stay calm, peaceful and to ensure that justice is carries out