PESMDAA inaugurates task force to tackle environmental degradation in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Petroleum, Environment and Solid Minerals Degradation Awareness Association (PESMDAA) Ondo state chapter, has inaugurated a task force to address environmental degradation.

Speaking during the event in Akure, the state capital, the state Commissioner, Comrade Lucky Ajiroba, said that the task force will address environmental degradation linked to petroleum and solid mineral extraction across the state.

Ajiroba expressed concern over the escalating environmental damage that has plagued the petroleum, environment and solid mineral sectors.

The commissioner emphasised the association’s commitment towards raising awareness and advocating for sustainable practices in the resource extraction sectors.

According to him, the theme of the inauguration “Sensitization to Eliminate Degradation and Irregularities in the Petroleum and Solid Minerals Sectors,” underscored the urgent need for action to mitigate these industries‘ ecological impact.

“This inauguration is not merely a ceremonial event-it is a call to action, a commitment to lead with integrity and purpose in addressing the degradation that has plagued our petroleum, environment, and solid minerals sectors.

“The theme guiding our efforts remains resolute: “Sensitization to Eliminate Degradation and Irregularities in the Petroleum, Environment, and Solid Minerals Sectors.

“This speaks not only to our goals, but to our values-transparency, sustainability, and collaboration.

“We recognize that these sectors are pivotal to our state’s economic vitality. Yet, we cannot ignore the environmental cost that often accompanies unchecked exploitation.

“PESMDAA stands as a beacon of awareness, education, and advocacy fostering a culture of accountability and forward-thinking solutions”

Ajiroba urged all stakeholders to key into the drive to address environmental degradation linked to petroleum and solid mineral extraction and stressed the need for widespread awareness and collaboration at the local level.

He assured that the task force would work closely with stakeholders to enforce accountability and involve affected communities in conservation efforts.

“I urge you to see yourselves as key drivers of this movement. Your voice, your influence, and your decisions will shape the future we seek.

” Let us work hand-in-hand to build systems that not only generate prosperity but preserve the ecosystems that sustain life.

“As we inaugurate this state chapter, let it be the beginning of real impact of voices raised, policies shaped, and actions taken in defense of our environment and in service of our people and may this inauguration ignite a lasting change across our communities.

“Today’s inauguration is more than a ceremony, it is the birth of a movement. A movement rooted in accountability, innovation, and shared responsibility for our environment.

“The discussions we’ve had and the connections we’ve forged here are the first steps toward transformative change in Ondo state’s petroleum, environment, and solid minerals sectors.

“Let us leave here with a renewed sense of duty, knowing that the future we seek will not build itself.

“It will require our voices, our actions, and our unwavering dedication to confronting environmental degradation and promoting ethical practices in the petroleum and solid minerals sectors.

“The journey ahead demands courage, collaboration, and consistency. PESMDAA stands ready to walk this path with you.

“Let today’s inauguration remind us that the power to protect our resources lies not in one hand, but in many united.

“Together, we will turn the tide against degradation and build a legacy of environmental pride for our dear State. May our journey from here he marked by progress, impact, and lasting transformation.

In his address, the state Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kayode Ajulo, expressed grave concern over the escalating environmental damage in solid mineral-producing region.

Ajulo said that the state government would continue to combat environmental degradation and ensure safer environment.

While commending the association, the commissioner assured them of government support.

He said that “We’ll give the association the support they need to ensure a safer environment.