Pep Guardiola, wife to ‘give marriage a second chance’

Pep Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, are reportedly trying to reconcile after spending Easter weekend together in Barcelona.

The couple, who married in 2014, separated in January, with divorce proceedings starting the following month.

However, Catalan outlet El Nacional claims they are now “prepared to give each other another chance.”

Serra, a fashion entrepreneur, moved to Barcelona in 2019 with their youngest child, and Guardiola’s decision to extend his City contract may have sparked the split.

To ease the distance, Guardiola plans to visit Catalunya regularly.

The couple, who started dating in 1994, share three children.

Amid personal struggles, Guardiola is also focused on Manchester City’s push for a top-four finish and an FA Cup title, though a potential break over the summer could be limited by the Club World Cup

Vanguard News