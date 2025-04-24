People centric governance: A’Ibom students benefit from gov Uno Eno’s humanitarian disposition

…as Humanitarian commissioner empowers vulnerable students, others in commemoration of Governor’s birthday

In a heartwarming display of humane governance, Akwa Ibom State Governor Governor Pastor Umo Eno, Ph.D, has once again demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of the most vulnerable members of society.

In commemoration of his 61st birthday on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, under the leadership of Honorable Commissioner Princess Emem Ibanga FCIPA, launched a project to support indigent final-year students across various tertiary institutions in Akwa Ibom State.

The initiative, which is a testament to the Governor’s people-centric governance ideology, aims to empower students from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve their academic goals. Through a meticulous selection process, students from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), and the School of Nursing were identified and assisted.

The beneficiary departments include Chemistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Microbiology, Human Kinetics, Health Education, and Political Science.

Notably, the project also extended to a student from the Persons Living with Disabilities sector, underscoring the government’s commitment to inclusivity and the Governor’s vision for a society that is inclusive and supportive of all its members. This gesture is a shining example of the Governor’s humanitarian governance style, which prioritizes the needs of the most vulnerable and promotes social development.

The project support is designed to aid the educational advancement of these students, in line with the Governor’s humanitarian disposition

In her remarks, Princess Ibanga said the initiative was launched to mark the Governor’s birthday. She highlighted that the project further serves as a fitting tribute to the Governor’s leadership style, which is characterized by empathy, compassion, and a deep commitment to the welfare of his people.

In her words, the Governor has built over 200 Arise Compassionate Homes, and they are not mere structures—they are sanctuaries of restored hope.The Bulk Purchase Agency, which puts food on the tables of the most vulnerable, is a deliberate resistance to hunger—a statement that in Akwa Ibom, no one shall be forgotten, and no one shall be left behind.Governor Eno’s humanitarian vision is deeply systemic”.

“ He empowers women not with pity, but with enterprise tools. He supports youths not with slogans, but with structured empowerment rooted in needs assessments. He cares for the elderly with foresight, creating homes of dignity like the ARISE Elderly People’s Home.His healthcare and education interventions especially the Arise Model Primary Health Centres and Schools cut across all Local Government Areas , a testament to his understanding that true humanitarianism is not episodic but structural”.

“Today, we do not just celebrate a Governor. We celebrate a man who shows us that compassion is not weakness but strategic strength. A man who makes it clear that humanitarian development is not a footnote in governance but the headline”.

Beneficiaries of the project have expressed their gratitude to the Governor and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for the support, which they say will go a long way in helping them achieve their academic goals.

Governor Umo Eno’s ideals in humanitarian governance, aligns with people-centric leadership, African renaissance values, SDGs goals and compassion-driven public service .To Him, Leadership is not about power; it is about purpose. Not about position, but people and redefined governance through the lens of compassion, equity, and people-centric leadership.