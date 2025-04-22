PDP youths insist Makinde must contest 2027 presidency

By Adeola Badru

The Progressive Youth for Makinde’s Presidency 2027 (PYMP2027), a prominent faction within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Rebranding Forum, has made a compelling case for Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to run for the presidency in 2027.

In response to recent comments questioning Makinde’s ambitions, the group has firmly asserted that their advocacy is rooted in a belief in his leadership and the urgent need for national renewal.

They maintained that their support is independent and driven by a commitment to addressing Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

In a recent television interview, it was suggested that Governor Makinde had distanced himself from any presidential aspirations.

In light of this, PYMP2027 in a statement issued by its national secretary and head of media, Christopher Odianarewo, clarified their position.

The group emphasised that their support for Makinde is entirely based on their confidence in his leadership capabilities and the pressing need for national revitalisation.

“While opinions can vary, we must clarify that we have never claimed any direct or indirect relationship with Governor Seyi Makinde. Our mission is independent of any discussion with his team regarding the 2027 presidency,” Odianarewo stated.

PYMP2027 expressed alarm over the current state of Nigeria under the APC-led federal government, highlighting critical issues such as a declining naira, rising insecurity, increasing housing costs, and a failing educational system.

“Our beloved country is in crisis. We have proactively identified leaders who can guide Nigeria towards recovery. Our research has led us to H.E. Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, and we firmly believe he is the right choice,” Odianarewo remarked.

The group lauded Governor Makinde’s impactful leadership in Oyo State, citing his successes in healthcare, education, security, housing, agriculture, and economic stability as proof of his capability to tackle Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges.

They urged the public to dismiss unfounded claims regarding Makinde’s presidential ambitions, describing them as misguided.

“The call for Governor Makinde to run for the 2027 presidential election transcends mere political maneuvering. It is a vital appeal for service, uniting people across party lines, ethnicities, and religions to prevent our nation from further decline,” Odianarewo added.

PYMP2027, however, refuted any insinuations of being “overzealous,” reaffirming their dedication to revitalising the PDP while distancing themselves from activities that could undermine the party.