PDP will reclaim South-East in 2027 – Wabara

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed confidence that the PDP will reclaim the South-East in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the recent return of Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, to the PDP, Wabara stated that the zone, once a stronghold of the PDP, would regain its dominance by 2027.

Wabara lamented that some South-East states previously controlled by the PDP were lost to other parties in the 2023 elections. However, he noted with optimism that many aggrieved former members are now returning to the party.

“The return of Edeoga is a bold step, and I commend him for it. This is a sign that the PDP is regaining strength in the South-East,” Wabara told Vanguard in an exclusive interview.

Wabara hailed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, describing his developmental strides as a major factor in weakening the opposition in the state.

“Gov. Mbah has taken governance to a higher level, setting the pace in various areas. When a leader shows such capacity, the reasonable thing for the opposition to do is to support him.”

The PDP BoT Chairman further commended Mbah for making Enugu a model state, stating that his achievements have bolstered the party’s chances in the South-East ahead of 2027.

“Governor Mbah is the only PDP governor in the South-East, and his performance has helped market the party through laudable projects acknowledged even by the opposition.”

Wabara also applauded PDP lawmakers at both the national and state levels for their efforts in repositioning the party. He urged all aggrieved members who defected after the 2023 elections to return and help rebuild the party.

“Democracy is under siege in Nigeria, but the PDP remains the credible alternative for 2027. That is why we are focused on strengthening the party before the next elections.”

The former Senate President maintained that Nigerians are looking to the PDP for leadership, and the party is working tirelessly to restore its place as the dominant political force in the country.