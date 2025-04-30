PDP to Akwa Ibom Governor: Don’t flee, we’re putting our house in order

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, to prioritize electoral reforms rather than defecting to another party, likely the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Timothy Osadolor, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, expressed his concerns during an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday, describing the governor’s potential defection as “very, very unfortunate.”

Osadolor criticized the move, stressing that Governor Eno, who has benefited from the PDP for over 25 years, has a moral responsibility to advocate for the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

He emphasized that the governor should instead focus on championing reforms such as the Intelligent Result Viewing Portal (iREV) and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), both of which are key to enhancing transparency in the electoral process.

“When you assume that people possess integrity, class, and substance, it is deeply disappointing to discover they are, in fact, merely small men in oversized clothes and big shoes. There’s a real sense of disillusionment when those you once held in high regard turn out to be far less impressive. I wonder what justification the governor of Akwa Ibom State intends to offer for his defection,” Osadolor remarked, voicing his disappointment in Eno’s reported plans.

He further argued that political leaders ought to stand with the Nigerian people in pushing for essential reforms, rather than switching allegiances out of personal fears.

This appeal comes amid speculation that Governor Eno may be seeking to avoid potential electoral manipulation in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Osadolor noted that Eno, who has long been a member of the PDP, appears to be contemplating defection out of fear of being “rigged out” in the next elections.

“In truth, this is a governor who has been with the PDP for over 25 years—one who has been given countless opportunities to leave a lasting mark in our democratic history. And now, because of fear, he considers jumping ship ahead of the 2027 elections,” Osadolor added.

He also raised concerns about the current administration’s treatment of opposition figures, questioning whether political allegiance can magically absolve corrupt leaders.

“This situation raises a vital question: Why is this presidency seemingly vindictive towards opposition figures? Are we now to believe that all APC governors are saints, or that corrupt individuals suddenly become virtuous once they defect to the APC? Institutions must not revolve around individuals—they should be anchored in strong, enduring systems and processes,” he said.

Osadolor urged Governor Eno to reflect on the legacy he wishes to leave behind, and to leverage his position as governor of an oil-rich state to advocate for electoral justice.

“I call on the governor to reconsider. He has the opportunity to leave a legacy that will be remembered by future generations. As a powerful governor, he should rally Nigerians in demanding credible electoral reforms and ensuring the 2027 elections are truly democratic and transparent,” he stated.

Despite the current wave of defections, Osadolor expressed confidence in the PDP’s resilience, asserting that the party would emerge even stronger.

He emphasized that the PDP is actively working to reconnect with the Nigerian people and prepare for the elections ahead, focusing on delivering a compelling narrative and policy programme to win support.

“Rest assured, the PDP is putting its house in order and is fully engaged in this process. Our goal is not just to win governorship seats, but to reconnect with Nigerians. Ultimately, it is the message and vision we present to the people that will determine our success at the polls,” he further said.