PDP rejects Edo Tribunal’s ruling on governorship election, heads to Appeal Court

PDP flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgment of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, describing it as “a miscarriage of justice” and expressing concern over what they see as a disregard for overwhelming evidence.

In a statement signed by Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, PDP Chairman in Edo State, the party expressed its intent to appeal the decision, stating that it was convinced the Tribunal had failed to uphold the law in the face of the facts presented. “We are proceeding to the Court of Appeal with the facts, the law, and the will of the Edo people firmly on our side,” the statement read.

The PDP’s petition accused INEC of alleged irregularities in the election process, including failing to follow its own guidelines and manipulating results across the state. The party contended that Barrister Asue Ighodalo scored the majority of lawful votes and should have been declared the winner.

In response to the Tribunal’s ruling, Barrister Anthony Ehilebo, Special Adviser on Media to Mr. Ighodalo, cited reports of electoral irregularities and alleged manipulation by INEC. “We are duty-bound to challenge this decision at the appellate court,” he said.

The party pointed to a forensic audit by the Tap Initiative, which highlighted significant discrepancies in the certified result sheets, claiming that many of the results were manipulated. Additional support for the allegations came from civil society groups and international observers, such as Yiaga Africa and The Foundation for Investigative Journalism, which raised concerns about the integrity of the election.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has reportedly followed the appeal process closely, with diplomatic sources suggesting that visa restrictions could be imposed on individuals found to have undermined the electoral process.

Despite the Tribunal’s ruling, the PDP maintained that the mandate remains with Asue Ighodalo. Senator Monday Okpebholo, a rival candidate, had called for unity, but the PDP remained resolute in its stance. Goodluck Osaretin, a PDP stalwart, reaffirmed their commitment to reclaiming what they consider a stolen mandate, citing precedents in other states where Tribunal rulings were overturned at higher courts.