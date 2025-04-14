PDP raises concerns over local government funding in Sokoto State

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has expressed concern regarding the administration of local government funds under the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

The concerns were raised on Saturday by the PDP State Chairman, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, during a meeting with party executives from the state, zonal, and local government levels at the PDP secretariat in Sokoto.

During the meeting, Hon. Goronyo highlighted what he described as a need for greater transparency and accountability in the management of local government resources. He claimed that many local councils in the state are experiencing financial constraints, which he attributed to governance challenges.

He further noted that such financial difficulties, if not addressed, could hinder development efforts and affect the delivery of essential services in local communities.

The PDP also commented on the state of basic infrastructure, pointing to issues such as limited access to potable drinking water in parts of Sokoto metropolis. Goronyo called on the current administration to prioritize the welfare of residents by addressing these needs.

Despite the party’s concerns, Hon. Goronyo expressed optimism about the PDP’s prospects in the 2027 gubernatorial elections, stating that the party is committed to offering what he described as a more responsive and people-oriented alternative.

“We believe the people of Sokoto State deserve quality leadership and improved living conditions,” he said. “The PDP remains focused on providing solutions that meet the needs of our communities.”

As political activities begin to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, the PDP has reiterated its commitment to engaging citizens on key governance issues while working to regain the trust and support of the electorate.