PDP Governors reject coalition ahead of 2027 elections

PDP governors

By Adeola Badru

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday unanimously resolved not to join any coalition or merger as the 2027 elections approach.

The PDP Governors’ Forum meeting, held in Ibadan, Oyo State, was attended by key governors, including Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom were represented by their deputies.

In a communiqué read by the Governor of Bauchi State and the forum’s Chairman, Bala Mohammed, the forum noted the “nationwide speculations about possible mergers of parties, groups, and/or associations” and resolved that “the Forum will not join any coalition or merger.”

Equally, the forum emphasised that “the PDP, as a major opposition party, welcomes any parties, persons, or groups that are willing to join the party with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.”

The governors reiterated their positions regarding the party’s national secretary, stating, “The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba regarding the National Secretary of the party.”

They recommended that the deputy secretary temporarily act as national secretary “pending the nomination and ratification of a substantive secretary from the Southeast zone at its next meeting.”

The communiqué also expressed solidarity with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, stating, “We restate our commitment to stand with him until the end amid the challenges posed by the declaration of a state of emergency in his state.”

Addressing the worsening security situation in the country, particularly in Borno, Katsina, and Edo States, the forum expressed alarm, stating, “The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation in the country.”

The PDP governors called for a “review and reorientation of priorities and strategies,” emphasising the need for a bottom-up approach to tackle security breaches effectively.

They condemned the recent attacks in Plateau State, stating, “We extend our condolences to the government and people of the state, especially those who lost lives and property during this unfortunate mishap.”

Looking ahead, the PDPGF announced plans to hold a meeting on May 27, 2025, to establish a zoning committee.

The committee will consist of Governor Douye Diri as Chairman, Governor Dauda Lawal as Vice Chairman, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang as Secretary.

“This committee will address party office allocations ahead of the convention scheduled for August 28-30, 2025, in Kano.”

The forum, however, expressed gratitude to the host governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, stating, “The Forum expresses its gratitude to the host Governor, the government, and the good people of Oyo State for their hospitality.”

Vanguard News