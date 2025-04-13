PDP governors meet in Ibadan as Fubara crisis, opposition coalition, NEC delays top agenda

Fubara

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are converging in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, between Sunday and Monday, to deliberate on critical issues threatening the stability and future of the party.

Top on the agenda is the political crisis in Rivers State, especially the legal battle at the Supreme Court challenging the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who is also the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

The meeting, confirmed by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, is also expected to address a wide range of matters, including the push for a united opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, the protracted delay in holding National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, and the ongoing leadership crisis within the party.

According to sources familiar with the agenda, the governors are particularly concerned about the implications of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling reinstating Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary, a decision that contradicted the governors’ preference for Sunday Ude-Okoye.

On March 21, 2025, the Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeal decision that upheld Anyanwu’s removal, throwing the PDP leadership into further disarray. Both camps have since claimed victory. However, the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the ruling, now in possession of the governors, is expected to guide their deliberations.

“The governors are expected to be frank with each other, discuss issues, and take proactive steps to preserve the PDP,” a source said. “The future of the party hinges on what they decide in Ibadan.”

Other key issues to be discussed include the worsening leadership crisis within the NWC, the South-South zonal leadership dispute, and strategies for coalition-building with other opposition parties.

Sources within the party say that despite mounting interest in building a broader opposition front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), differing ambitions and weak coordination have stunted progress.

“The opposition coalition risks becoming an individual affair,” one source said. “Nigerians want change, but the opposition leaders appear uncommitted.”

PDP insiders reveal that over 75% of party members are disillusioned with the internal chaos and poor leadership, with many reportedly considering leaving the party altogether.

“People are mentally checked out of the PDP,” a party insider warned. “Unless something drastic is done, the party could lose relevance before 2027.”

Also gathered was that several PDP elders and stakeholders have begun consultations aimed at repositioning the party. Former Senate Presidents David Mark and Bukola Saraki, PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman Governor Bala Mohammed, former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido, and close associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have reportedly joined forces to rescue the PDP from collapse.

As discussions begin in Ibadan, observers within and outside the PDP will be watching closely. The outcome of the meeting is expected to shape the party’s path forward—whether it unites for a stronger challenge in 2027 or continues to splinter under internal divisions.