PDP Governors’ Forum meeting holds in Ibadan on Monday

PDP governors

By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum is set to hold a crucial meeting in Ibadan on Monday.

This gathering will bring governors from various states to discuss key national issues.

Vanguard learnt that the meeting is expected to focus on several important topics, including the pressing national challenges, such as security concerns and economic recovery efforts.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will host the meeting, highlighting the significance of collaboration among PDP leaders.

At different fora, the governor emphasised the need for a unified approach to tackle the challenges facing the party and the nation.

