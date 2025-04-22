PDP Crisis: Bode George blasts Atiku for meeting Buhari over coalition

Bode George and Atiku-Abubakar

By Bayo Wahab

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has slammed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for his recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari to endear him to his coalition campaign.

George expressed disappointment with Atiku’s move, saying the former Vice President ignored his party members to discuss his coalition agenda with Buhari, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku has been calling on opposition figures across the country to form a mega party that would wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

However, the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP has dismissed the coalition agenda, indicating it is a ploy to weaken the PDP, the country’s main opposition party.

The PDP chieftain, speaking on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, also questioned the purpose of the mega party Atiku is championing, saying the former Vice President’s call for coalition is for his ambition.

“Those who are now forming mega party, what is the purpose of that mega party. You’re a member of a solid organization, you want to pull out. You are meeting with Baba Buhari, Is he a member of our party? Have you discussed your mega something with anybody else? Do you think is a private fiefdom? Is PDP a private company? Nobody owns PDP. You bring it within the party. Let us discuss it. Once it is approved, then you move. You don’t just flip flop because of your personal ambition,” he said.

On Atiku’s visit to Buhari, the PDP chieftain blasted the ex-vice President for taking his coalition campaign to Buhari, who, according to George, beat him ‘like a little kid’ in the 2019 presidential election.

The former Governor of Ondo State also questioned Atiku’s motive for visiting Buhari with his fellow northerners.

“Look at general Buhari shaking hands with these guys. Is he a member of our party? We presented you against him, and he flopped you like like a little kid, and then you are running there. And if you look at the congregation of those who visited Buhari, they are all from one side, who are the others from our party? No, it’s not done that way. In fact, my conclusion was, What is this man trying to do with this mega party? Is he trying to divide Nigeria from the north and then the south?,” George queried.

According to him, Atiku’s move is a ploy to get another presidential ticket without regard for the unwritten zoning arrangement between the northern and southern parts of the country.

Atiku got the ticket in 2019, and in 2023, he got the ticket again. Now, he’s trying to get the ticket again.

Is it a private fiefdom? Who was the former president? Was it not General Buhari? Where did he come from? Did he come from Yoruba land or Igbo land? All we are saying is that we have a system of eight years of presidency in the north and eight years of presidency in the south.

Rather than joining hands to set up a mega party “for Atiku’s personal ambition,” George advised PDP members to “come home and work together” for the party ahead of 2027.

