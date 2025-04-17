Pay our 100% CONHESS, Anambra health workers appeal to Gov Soludo 

The Organized Health Sector Unions in Anambra has appealed to Gov. Charles Soludo to pay health workers their 100 per cent Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to avert fresh industrial action in the state.

Mr Charles Nwoye, the spokesperson for the group and Chairman of the Nigerian Union Of Allied Health Professionals in Anambra, made the appeal to the governor while addressing journalists in Nnewi on Thursday.

He stressed that the Federal Government had in 2010 approved CONHESS for health workers, and reviewed it in 2023.

Nwoye disclosed that the health workers in Anambra had not enjoyed the salary structure to the fullest since 2010 when it was put in place.

According to him, only the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for the Medical and Dental practitioners that was implemented and theirs was left behind.

“Even in recent times, they enjoyed the full 100 per cent of their CONMESS and our own is left at 50 per cent.

“Through agitation our union engaged in two years ago, the Teaching Hospital was able to draw our members up to 90 per cent implementation of that CONHESS.

“At present, since last year, we have been writing the present administration of our able working governor, Soludo, who has demonstrated his concern for the people of Anambra and his commitment to the development of the state.

“This was in line with his campaign promises to make Anambra the Dubai of Africa, we believe that Anambra will not completely become the Dubai of Africa without the health sector also being fully carried along”, he said.

Nwoye expressed the health workers appreciation to the union members whose activities had led to Anambra health sector being adjudged among the best in the country.

He revealed that that it was as a result of productivity of the health workers that gave credence to satisfaction of government policies in the health sector.

Nwoye argued that if government had all its wonderful and beautiful policies, there would not be any positive result if the workers were not result-oriented.