Pastor Enenche commended for his reaction to Benue, Plateau killings

Pastor Paul Enenche.

In a passionate sermon over the weekend, Dr. Paul Enenche, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, condemned the recent wave of violence in Jos, Maiduguri, and Benue.



He urged both spiritual and political leaders to confront the bloodshed and end killings in the two states.

Pastor Enenche’s comment on the bloodshed in the North-Central states resonated with many Nigerians who shared their thoughts on social media.

Many netizens who reacted to his message praised him and commended him for speaking up about the crisis in Benue and Plateau states.

@Noahab_u: “God bless Pastor Paul Enenche for speaking truth to power! We cannot stay silent while our people are dying.”

Another netizen, @James__Ade: “So proud of Pastor Paul Enenche for not shying away from hard topics. Our churches should be places of courage.”

@Chinelo wrote: “We need more prophetic voices like this. Silence only empowers the killers — action now! #JusticeForJos #EndBenueBloodshed”

Also, @MaiduguriMama said, “Pastor Paul is my hero today. May this wake our leaders up to the cries of the innocent.

Nigerians’ reactions to Pastor Enenche’s comment were not different on Facebook.

“Dr. Enenche’s words cut through the noise. It’s time for our government to move beyond lip service, ” one Ifunanya O wrote.

Another Nigerian identified as Jonathan A said, “Powerful message. When the church speaks with courage, nations listen.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, advocates are sharing clips of the sermon under hashtags like #StandWithTheNorth and #FaithInAction — calling for peaceful protests, community patrols, and legislative reform.

As Nigerians reacted to Pastor Enenche’s submission, it is agreed that communities must partner with civic institutions to halt the cycle of violence.

