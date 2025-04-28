Passengers, motorcycle rider injured in accident in Ibadan

Two adult women and a motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries in a road crash involving a truck, a Mercedes Benz jeep and a motorcycle, on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the auto crash occurred at “Azeez Ayinla Bus Stop” between the Lagos -Ibadan end of the Expressway toll-gate and Iwo Road Roundabout.

NAN reports that a Mercedes Benz Jeep with registration number “Lagos BDG 619 JS” and a motorcycle crashed into an articulated truck with registration number “Lagos LSD 202 XH” that was trying to make u-turn at the bus stop.

An eyewitness, Mr Abideen Lawal, told NAN that the motorcycle rider, who was carrying two female adults, was hit from the rear while trying to turn to the other side of the road at the bus stop on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway.

According to him, the motorcycle rider suddenly crossed from service lane to make u-turn without knowing that a fast moving jeep was approaching on the fast lane.

Lawal explained that the motorcycle and the jeep subsequently crashed into the rear side of the truck in front that was also trying to make u-turn at the same bus stop.

NAN reports that the two victims sustained leg fractures and other serious body injuries.

Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who swiftly responded to emergency calls, immediately rushed those injured to the Ibadan Central Hospital for medical attention, while the wreckage of the motorcycle and the vehicles where towed to the Felele Police station