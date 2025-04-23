Party Crisis: Osun Rep member Wole Oke dumps PDP

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Oluwole Oke, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oke, who serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, announced his resignation in a letter dated April 16, addressed to the Ward 7 Chairman of the PDP in Obokun Local Government Area.

In the letter, which was obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday in Osogbo, the lawmaker stated that the decision followed consultations with his constituents, political associates, family, and friends. He added that the resignation takes immediate effect.

While Oke did not disclose whether he intends to join another political party, he urged the PDP to accept his decision in good faith.

The letter reads in part: “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

This decision was reached after wide consultation and engagement with my political associates, family, and friends.

It is my hope that you will accept my resignation in good faith.”

Hon. Oke, a fifth-term federal lawmaker, has recently been at odds with the state party leadership, a situation that reportedly led to internal factionalization within the PDP in his federal constituency.