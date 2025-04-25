Party Crisis: Eight Osun Rep members pledge loyalty to Adeleke, PDP

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the resignation of the House of Representative member for Oriade/Obokun federal constituency, Hon. Wole Oke, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, eight other members have pledged loyalty to the party and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Osun caucus in the Green chamber also disclosed that Oke’s resignation from the party is just one situation, saying they remain committed to the party.

A statement signed by the lawmakers, including Bamidele Salam, Taofeek Ajilesoro, Adewale Maruf, Oladebo Lanre and four others, stated that Hon. Oke’s defection had been long predicted due to his open and consistent display of disloyalty, disrespect and media attack against the party at all levels and against the government of His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

They described Oke’s resignation from the PDP as a mark of ingratitude to the Party that gave him a platform for political relevance in over twenty years, calling on the lawmaker to refrain from issuing statements laden with falsehood and malice in his bid to get sympathies from his new political friends.

“The defection of our colleague, Hon. Wole Oke, is a personal decision that holds no bearing on the stability or cohesion of the PDP in Osun.

“The remaining eight members of the caucus remain fully committed to the ideals and leadership of the party.

“We commend Governor Adeleke for his forthright, competent, and equitable leadership since assuming office. His administration has ensured fair distribution of democratic dividends across all parts of Osun State.

“The achievements of Governor Adeleke are visible across all sectors — education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare.

“His governance style continues to inspire confidence within the party and among the people of Osun,” the lawmakers added.

Acknowledging the governor’s role as the undisputed leader of the party in the state, lawmakers credited his inclusive approach to the ongoing unity and strength of the PDP in Osun.

Vanguard News