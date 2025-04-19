Panic in Kwara as ‘Mahmuda’ terror group resurfaces; ‘No cause for alarm’ – Police

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Residents of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State are living in palpable fear as a terrorist group, “Mahmuda” has resumed operations in the area.

Reports say the group has been involved in kidnapping and killing residents.

Vanguard gathered that besides Kaiama, reports indicate that the terrorist group also carry out their heinous acts in Kemaanji, Tenebo, Baabete, Nuku, and Nanu.

There are claims that they also operate in Yashikira District in Baruten LGA and Borgu LGA in the neighbouring Niger State.

A resident of Kaiama Local Government, who does not want his name mentioned, told Vanguard that the terrorists group has their base in the thick forest, from where they ride motorcycles into towns to kill and kidnap residents.

“It’s true that they have killed and kidnap several residents,” he stressed.

‘Soldiers dealt with them last year’

He, however, said that the state government, irked by their criminal activities last year, mobilised soldiers from Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, to flush the terrorist out from the thick forest.

The source added that the soldiers spent four weeks and, satisfied with the success of their operation, returned to their base in Ilorin.

Shortly after, he said, members of the terrorists group resurfaced in the thick forest in Kaiama. But the local hunters were promptly mobilised to contain their nefarious activities.

However, another report claimed recent assault by the terrorists on a vigilante unit in Kemanji, which left over 15 persons dead.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as the group’s renewed brutal tactics – including killings, kidnappings, and ransom demands.

Not true – Police

But Kwara State Police Command, in a swift reaction weekend, stated that it “categorically refutes the recent publication alleging the emergence of a terror group named Mahmuda within Kaiama and Baruten Local Government areas of Kwara State”.

According to the statement issued by spokesperson of the command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, “Our comprehensive and continuous threat assessments, intelligence surveillance, and tactical reconnaissance operations in these areas have yielded no evidence of insurgent activity, coordinated terrorist formations, or mass casualty incidents as described.

“The claim of 15 vigilantes being killed is entirely false and devoid of any factual basis.”

The statement assured the public “that all security formations within Kwara State remain proactive and are strategically deployed under a multi-agency operational framework involving the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with other sister security agencies.

“No breach of internal security has been reported or observed in the aforementioned communities.

“Furthermore, our community engagement structures, including Vigilante Commanders and District Heads, have not relayed any such incidents, which confirms this publication to be misleading and inciting.

“While we recognise the volatile nature of cross-border movements around the Kainji Lake National Park, the Kwara State Police Command has maintained effective situational control across all border communities.

“We urge members of the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of generating unnecessary panic.

“The Kwara Police Command, under the leadership of CP Adekimi Ojo, remains committed to safeguarding lives and properties, and encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity through official channels for prompt response.”

