Panic as vehicle falls off Otedola Bridge, four injured

The scene.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos – Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday when a private vehicle plunged off the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with four passengers on board.

As of press time, it was unclear whether there were any fatalities among the occupants, although all four sustained injuries.

Emergency responders had yet to arrive at the scene, but bystanders and first responders were seen attempting to rescue the trapped passengers from the wrecked vehicle.

This incident comes shortly after a recent tragedy at the same location, where at least six people lost their lives when a gas-laden truck lost control and exploded in flames.

The latest accident has caused confusion in the area, with traffic rapidly building up as motorists slow down while approaching the scene.