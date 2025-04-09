PalmPay broadens financial access with new debit card

By Juliet Umeh

To drive financial inclusion in Nigeria, fintech platform, PalmPay, has launched a new debit card in partnership with domestic card scheme, Verve, expanding access for customers.

Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, stated that the debit card is seamlessly integrated with the PalmPay wallet, combining the convenience of a traditional bank card with the speed and flexibility of a digital platform.

He said: “The card’s key features include zero maintenance fees, easy in-app application and nationwide delivery, exclusive cashback and merchant rewards, full wallet integration—including access to high-yield savings (up to 16 per cent APR, paid daily)—and seamless offline and online payments across the Verve network.

“The card is accepted at all major payment terminals within Nigeria, offering both debit and contactless payment options. With this launch, PalmPay aims to redefine the everyday banking experience—making it more accessible, reliable, and rewarding.”

Nwosu further emphasized: “PalmPay is dedicated to using technology to broaden financial access. This collaboration enables us to offer secure, widely accepted payment cards integrated with the full power of PalmPay’s ecosystem. Together, we’re reshaping how Nigerians experience digital finance.”

He added: “The launch of this debit card represents a key milestone in PalmPay’s transformation from a mobile wallet and agent network into a comprehensive digital financial services provider—offering integrated solutions for payments, savings, credit, insurance, and now, card access.”

Managing Director of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, also commented: “We are proud to partner with PalmPay on this important milestone. Our alliance with PalmPay reflects our shared mission of accelerating financial inclusion and delivering payment innovation that meets the needs of African consumers.”