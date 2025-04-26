Palace sweep past Villa to reach FA Cup final

Crystal Palace’s English midfielder #10 Eberechi Eze celebrates a after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup semi-final football between Crystal Palace and Aton Villa at Wembley Stadium in north London on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final for the first time in nine years as Ismaila Sarr’s double and a rocket from Eberechi Eze sealed a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday.

Oliver Glasner’s side took the lead in the semi-final through Eze’s long-range blast before Sarr netted twice in the second half.

In the final on May 17, Palace will face Nottingham Forest or Manchester City, who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday.

The Eagles have never won the FA Cup, losing their two final appearances against Manchester United in 2016 and 1990.

Villa, who last won the FA Cup in 1957, were hoping to make the final for the first time since 2015.

But Unai Emery’s team produced a dismal display and will have to settle for fighting to qualify for the Champions League via a top five finish in the Premier League.