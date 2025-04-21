Oyo govt averts fire disaster at Bola Ige business complex

By Adeola Badru

Yesterday, the Oyo State Government averted a potentially catastrophic fire disaster at the Bola Ige International Business Complex (BIIBCO) in Gbagi, Ibadan.

Security officers on duty reported smoke emerging from Shop 332. Upon investigation, they discovered that the source was a spark from an improperly installed solar energy system.

Acting swiftly, the officers alerted the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investments, and Cooperatives, which promptly contacted the State Fire Service for immediate assistance.

Responding quickly, the Oyo State Fire Service dispatched two fire trucks to the scene. Their rapid action contained the blaze before it could spread to neighbouring shops, minimising damage and potential losses.

Inspecting the site, Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment, and Cooperatives Adeniyi Adebisi confirmed the cause of the incident and praised the Fire Service team for their quick intervention.

He emphasised that their prompt response was crucial in preventing significant damage and protecting lives and property.

Represented by Permanent Secretary Mr. Mamud Okesade, the Commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde for his unwavering commitment to emergency management.

He highlighted that the governor’s proactive leadership has enhanced the state’s emergency response capabilities through improved fire safety measures, regular inspections, and personnel training.

Adebisi announced that the state government, through the Ministry of Trade, will organise a stakeholders’ meeting to thoroughly evaluate the incident and develop strategies to prevent future occurrences.

He urged business owners to prioritise compliance with safety regulations and implement fire prevention practices to safeguard their businesses and surrounding communities.

In an interview, Babaloja of the Business Complex, Alhaji Mukaila Adebayo commended the fire service personnel for their exceptional efforts.

He acknowledged their professionalism and dedication to ensuring the safety of the complex and its occupants.

Vanguard News