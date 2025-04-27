Oyinlomo Diamond: Blending gospel and tradition on a global stage

By Ayo Onikoyi

Abimbola Omoyemi, known as Oyinlomo Diamond, is a dynamic Nigerian gospel artist whose blend of inspirational and traditional styles has won hearts across the globe. Starting her journey in her father’s church at a young age, she officially launched her career at 17 with the Oyin Diamond Crew.

Trained by her musician father, she mastered singing, drumming, and dancing early on. Her music, including the unique Kenery style inspired by Dr. Orlando Owoh, showcases her versatility and creativity, making her a standout in the gospel scene.

Her talent has earned her accolades like Best Artist of the Year (2023), Best Female Live Band Artist (2022), and a Certificate of Achievement at the 2024 Oduduwa Festival in the UK. She also holds a Doctorate in Entertainment from De’Achievers Business and Leadership Academy.

With successful tours in South Africa and the UK, and more on the horizon, Oyinlomo Diamond continues to take Nigerian gospel music to new heights.

