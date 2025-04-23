Oyebanji launches 3D drone aerial mapping of Ekiti

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, flagged off a 3D drone aerial mapping of the state in a bid to enhance land administration, boost investment and establish a comprehensive geospatial database to support development projects in Ekiti.

Speaking while flagging-off the exercise at a brief ceremony held at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said the exercise was designed to implement a comprehensive land administration solution that will enhance government’s planning capacity and improve service delivery to residents of the state.

He described the exercise as a game changer for the state’s development, saying the exercise would streamline land management, promote transparency, ensure security of property ownership and enhance urban planning as well as position the state as a hub for investors.

He further explained that the aerial mapping would also put an end to the persistent issues of fraudulent land transactions, curb menace of land grabbing, provide accurate land records and eliminate loopholes that have been exploited for land grabbing and other irregularities, thereby making the state more attractive for both local and foreign investors.

His words: “By the time we finish what we are doing, it is going to open the window for investment into Ekiti State, the era of people selling one land to ten people will stop, the era of land grabbing will stop.

“An investor does not have to go to the office of Surveyor- General to sit with them because at a press of a button, you can locate every land and all houses in the state. So, it is a revolution and I am happy it is happening.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey and e-GIS, Prof James Olaleye, said the exercise is the beginning of modernisation of land administration system in Ekiti through the use of cutting-edge geospatial technologies to improved land administration, infrastructure planning and management, secure land tenures, eliminate blind search for land and boost internally generated revenue of the state.

While commending Governor Oyebanji for his visionary leadership, Prof Olaleye said the aerial photographic mission would fly at low altitude to capture every inch of the state’s landmass.