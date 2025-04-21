Overcome divisions that threaten our national unity – Lawan tells Nigerians

Sen. Ahmad Lawan

By Henry Umoru

In the spirit of the Easter celebration, former President of the Senate Senator Ahmad Lawan has urged Nigerians to overcome divisions that threaten our national unity.

He said that, as Nigerians, we should reflect on the values that bind us together as a nation.

According to him, the spirit of sacrifice and faith that Easter embodies are deeply ingrained in the Nigerian spirit.

In a statement he signed yesterday, the former President of the Senate said that yet, through our collective strength and strong belief in a brighter future, we have consistently persevered, we should renew our commitment to building a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

The statement read, “As our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate Easter, a time of renewal and hope, let us reflect on the values that bind us together as a nation. The spirit of sacrifice and faith that Easter embodies are deeply ingrained in the Nigerian spirit.

“Just as Christ overcame adversity, Nigeria has faced numerous challenges, too. Yet, through our collective strength and strong belief in a brighter future, we have consistently persevered. Let us renew our commitment to building a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria for all.

“Let us embrace our diversity as a source of strength, fostering understanding and harmony among all ethnic and religious groups. Let us work together, hand in hand, to overcome the divisions that threaten our national unity and focus on the common goals that unite us.

“Let the spirit of Easter inspire us to be better citizens, to be more compassionate, and to contribute to the progress of our nation. Let us strive to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and equality for all Nigerians.

“This is a time for reflection, reconciliation, and renewed hope. Let us use this opportunity to reaffirm our belief in Nigeria and to work towards a future where peace and prosperity reign supreme.

“During this season, let us also remember to pray for our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all our leaders. May God grant them wisdom, discernment, and strength to lead our nation with integrity and compassion. May He guide them to make decisions that will benefit all Nigerians and empower them to work tirelessly for the common good as instruments of unity and progress?

“May God bless our nation.”