Over 65,000 Arewa groups will vote Tinubu in 2027 – Galadiman Takai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Coalition of Youths (ACY) has pledged its unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that over 65,000 Northern groups will vote massively for him in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, the Director General of the group, Hon. Abubakar Aliyu, popularly known as Galadiman Takai, said their continued support stems from President Tinubu’s performance during his first year in office.

“We have decided to hold this press conference to express our total support for His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As Nigerians, we have witnessed various political administrations, but what we are seeing under President Tinubu is remarkable,” he said.

Galadiman Takai highlighted several achievements of the Tinubu administration, including nationwide projects such as the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and significant strides in attracting both local and foreign investments.

“As we move forward, we are committed to supporting the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda. ACY has over 2 million members with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) who will vote massively for President Tinubu in 2027. We believe that with collective support, we can create a brighter future for our country,” he stated.

He further noted that President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized economic development, security, and social welfare, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“Notably, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, many sons and daughters of Arewa have been appointed to key positions in government, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of Defence, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, among others,” he added.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to national unity and development, urging Nigerians to continue supporting President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria.