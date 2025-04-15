By Mariam Eko

The President, Nigerian Gas Association NGA, Akachukwu Nwokedi, has disclosed that over $5 billion has been invested in the gas sector.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Nwokedi stated: “There has been over $5 billion in new gas investments over the past year, covering infrastructure, floating LNG, gas processing, and domestic utilization”.

He also referenced key reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, including new Executive Orders on Oil & Gas, the Ajaokuta, Kaduna , Kano (AKK) pipeline, and a Decentralized Gas Distribution Framework aimed at boosting energy access and inclusion, as drivers of the investments.

Commenting on the strategic participation at the 29th edition of World Gas Conference, WGC 2025, he noted that the event which is scheduled to last for five days from May 19th to 23rd, 2025, will take place in Beijing, China.

Nwokedi also said that the Association will host a Nigeria Pavilion at the prestigious triennial event, organized by the International Gas Union (IGU).

He stated: “The Pavilion will spotlight Nigeria’s gas sector progress, highlight investment-ready opportunities, and promote strategic interests under the ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative. “This platform is not just symbolic. It is strategic. It signals Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global gas ecosystem, not just as a resource-rich nation, but as a serious investment destination.”