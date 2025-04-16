Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Labour Party in the Obingwa council area of Abia State has said that Governor Alex Otti is working with the party’s leaders to protect it from impostors and dismissed allegations that the Governor is working against the party as baseless and malicious.

Apostle Uche Enwereji, chairman of the Labour Party in the Obingwa Council area of Abia State, stated that the attacks against the Governor are claims driven by ulterior motives, lack credible evidence and are meant to distract him from his infrastructural renewal agenda.

He said, “The Labour Party in Obingwa LGA and Abia State has taken notice of a malicious publication aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Governor Alex Otti. The publication, which features unfounded and speculative claims made by one Comrade Henry Ikonne, lacks credible evidence and appears to be driven by ulterior motives.

“The party questions the credibility of Comrade Henry Ikonne, noting that he is unknown to the Labour Party family in both Alaukwu Ohanze Ward 7 and Obingwa LGA. His lack of involvement in party activities and failure to show support for Governor Otti before, during, or after the 2023 elections raises questions about his credibility, portraying him as an imposter and rabble-rouser.

The party chairman also stated that the Governor’s commitment to the Labour Party’s ideals and constitution is evident in his actions, as he operates within the party’s framework to ensure stability and growth.

“Governor Alex Otti’s dedication to the Labour Party’s principles has been consistent since assuming office, bringing significant development to Abia State. The suggestion that Governor Otti is using his position to undermine the Labour Party’s leadership is baseless and lacks credible evidence.”

He further stated that the Abia Arise initiative, designed to empower the Abia people, is being used as a political tool.

“In reality, Abia Arise is a development-focused platform aimed at improving lives and promoting socio-economic growth. Allegations of disrespect to party executives and favoritism are also without merit, as Governor Otti works collaboratively with party leaders.”

The party chieftain urges the public to disregard the baseless claims and recognize Governor Otti’s dedication to serving Abia State and the Labour Party.

“His commitment to the party’s ideals remains unwavering, and the people of Abia State will continue to support their governor. Governor Otti’s track record speaks for itself, with his administration implementing numerous impactful projects, from infrastructure development to healthcare and education reforms. These achievements demonstrate his genuine commitment to serving the people of Abia State.”

“The allegations against the Governor are nothing but desperate attempts to tarnish his reputation. The people of Abia State are wise and will see through these baseless allegations as Governor Otti’s leadership and vision guide Abia towards a brighter future.”

Vanguard News