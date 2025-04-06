Otti calls for peace as he sets up political structure ahead of 2027

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has urged the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) to embrace peace following the Supreme Court’s ruling that ousted Abure as National Chairman and affirmed Senator Nenadi Usman as the Caretaker Committee Chairman.

In a statement made over the weekend, Governor Otti addressed the “misleading interpretations” circulating regarding the Supreme Court’s judgment. Speaking during the inauguration of the new leadership of Abia Arise Organization, Otti appealed to the Abure faction to “lay down their weapons” and focus on uniting the party. He emphasized that the Labour Party is larger and more significant than any individual member.

“The triumph of evil over good is momentary,” Otti stated, stressing that the LP’s true success lies in unity, not division. He continued, “If they want to destroy the party, they will destroy themselves, but the party will grow even stronger.”

As part of his strategic preparation for the 2027 elections, Governor Otti also inaugurated the new leadership of Abia Arise, his grassroots political structure. The new leadership includes Mazi Nkem Okoro as State Chairman, Mrs. Sophia Chidinma Ikpeama as Vice Chairman, and Dr. Sylvester Ibeneme as Secretary, along with several other officials.

Governor Otti explained that the appointment of new leadership was meant to infuse fresh energy into the organization, with a focus on engaging communities and promoting good governance in Abia State. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong grassroots base and called on the new leaders to work diligently in their localities to support his administration’s achievements.

“Every community matters to us. We appointed you to be our eyes and ears, working closely with stakeholders to ensure we serve the people better,” Otti remarked. He also stressed the need for teamwork and unity within the organization to ensure the continued success of Abia State’s development.

The Governor acknowledged that while significant progress has been made during his 22 months in office, there is still work to be done to sustain and build on these gains. He reminded the new leadership of the crucial role Abia Arise played in his electoral victory in 2023 and charged them to ensure the structure remains visible and effective in all local government areas.

In response, Mazi Nkem Okoro, the newly inaugurated Chairman of Abia Arise, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for his leadership and the positive impact it has had on the people of Abia State. He pledged to support the Governor’s vision and ensure the success of the political structure.

The formation of Abia Arise marks a significant move by Governor Otti as he prepares for the 2027 elections, positioning the organization as a key player in his continued political engagement.