Osun signs 100million dollars investment deal with British investors

Following his recent investment drive in the United Kingdom, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke disclosed that his administration has secured a hundred million dollars in investment from British investors.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed and made available to reporters in Osogbo on Wednesday, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, which was witnessed by the UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy, Hon Florence Eshalomi, covers investments in different areas including agriculture, water, tourism and free trade zone.

The trip also yielded a partnership deal with the British Museum on cultural tourism, focusing on Osun’s cultural assets.

“Contrary to the fake news and doctored video from members of the opposition, the state governor successfully and flawlessly addressed four major high-profile meetings, which include the landmark trade meeting in the House of Commons; the address at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce trade mission; the cultural tourism engagement at the British Museum; and the investment briefing with a select group of investors.

“In the end, a total of $100 million investment deals were made with a group of investors who attended the signing of the investment facilitation MOU in the presence of UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy, Hon Florence Eshalomi. The investment areas include agriculture, water, tourism and free trade zones.

“An investment collaboration framework with the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry was agreed upon during the chamber’s trade mission. Alongside the Osun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the relationship is to create a tripartite working framework among the binational chamber, the State government and the UK Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“A partnership deal with the British Museum on cultural tourism focusing on Osun cultural assets and confirmed a huge link between the museum and Ile Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba nation.

“A new framework relationship between the British Museum and the state government on digitization of cultural assets.

“Multiple hosting and briefing of Osun indigenes on state of governance at home with two full days of feedback and brainstorming on governance ideas”, the statement added.

