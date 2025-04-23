Osun adopts unified ticketing system for commercial motorcycles, tricycles

The Osun Government has approved a unified ticketing system for commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators across the state, in a bid to avoid leakages, extortion and multiple ticketing,

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Sesan Oyedele, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Oyedele noted that the decision was made at a meeting between the state government and the leadership of commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada, held at the secretariat.

The commissioner explained that motorcycle operators would pay N100, while tricycle operators would pay N200 per day, respectively, to generate revenue in the state.

He noted that the present administration would not fold its arms while people were being extorted by disgruntled elements.

He also explained that as much as the present administration was determined to boost the state’s revenue through the ministry of transportation, the government would not give room for leakages and extortion.

The commissioner further said the government would ensure that no commercial operator was cheated.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the Okada Riders Association in the state, Comrade Sikiru Ayobami, thanked the commissioner for his timely intervention on the situation.

Ayobami assured the state government that peace and unity would continue to reign within the association.

He emphasised that the leadership would not show favouritism to anybody but be fair to all.

Also present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Isiaka Yahaya, the Director, Transport Operations, Mr Ayodeji Oyewole, among other directors of the ministry.