Osaze confident ahead FC Dallas v Inter Miami clash

By Jacob Ajom

Dutch-born Nigerian footballer Osazee Urhoghide is feeling confident as he prepares to face Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez when FC Dallas takes on Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium tomorrow.

Osazee sees this match as an opportunity to test his skills against two of the world’s greatest strikers in recent history. “I’ve always admired both players, and I’m excited to face them. I plan to give it my all and make this game one of my most memorable ones.”

With his consistent performances in the Major League Soccer, Osazee hopes to catch the attention of the Super Eagles selectors and earn a call-up to represent Nigeria. Before that however,the defender said,”I am focused on Sunday’s match. It is a very important games for me.

Osaze who is a regular for his club believes there is a lot he can bring to the table, particularly as a defender, he hopes to bring stability and consistency to the Super Eagles defense. “I don’t boast about my ability. It can only be assessed by observers, I want to play for Nigeria,” he affirmed.

This is Osaze’s first season with Dallas FC. He has previously played for Celtics in Scotland and Amiens in France.