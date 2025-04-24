‘Osamede’ to premiere at Cannes film market, expanding Africa-centred fantasy genre

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian historical fantasy “OSAMEDE” is set to make waves at the 2025 Cannes Film Market on May 17 at the Pavillon Afriques, signaling a significant step onto the global stage for Nigerian cinema.

Directed by AMVCA winner James Omokwe and executive produced by Lilian Olubi, the film plunges viewers into the 1897 colonial Benin Kingdom, where an orphaned girl with superhuman powers from the ancient Aruosa stone embarks on a mission to liberate her people from British rule.

Olubi emphasizes the film’s revolutionary approach to African historical narratives, aiming for Hollywood-level production and storytelling to bring Benin Empire mythology to life.

She will also speak at Cannes on “Beyond Budgets: Innovative Funding for Filmmakers.” Starring Ivie Okujaye Egboh and an ensemble cast, “OSAMEDE” taps into the burgeoning African historical fantasy genre, following successes like “The Woman King.”

Originating from a sold-out stage production by Olubi’s Gold Lilies Productions, the film boasts a pre-tested narrative. Director Omokwe highlights the film’s role in reclaiming historical narratives through fantasy, drawing a parallel to “Black Panther” and Afrofuturism while showcasing authentic Benin mythology with cinematic spectacle.

“OSAMEDE” arrives at a time of increasing global demand for authentic cultural storytelling, offering a unique opportunity to explore Benin’s rich lore. Its Cannes debut coincides with Nigeria’s growing cinematic presence, exemplified by “My Father’s Shadow’s” historic selection in the main festival.

This simultaneous presence marks a breakthrough for Nigerian cinema. First-look images are available for media. “OSAMEDE” tells the epic tale of an orphaned girl in 1897 Benin, wielding powers from the sacred Aruosa stone to fight British invasion.

Filmed in Benin City with historical precision and visual effects, the film stars a talented cast and is helmed by Omokwe, realizing Olubi’s vision of sharing African heritage through universal storytelling.