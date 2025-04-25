Organic farming can’t feed Nigeria’s growing population – AFAN

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) says organic farming is unsuitable to feed Nigeria’s growing population.



The Southwest/Lagos State Chairman of AFAN, Mr Femi Oke, said this in an interview with Newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Organic farming is a method of growing and producing food without using synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, genetically modified organisms, or irradiation.



Organic farmers focus on sustainable practices that promote soil health, biodiversity, and environmental balance.



Oke noted that organic farming cannot feed Nigeria’s growing population in spite of its nutritional benefits.

“We sometimes encourage our farmers to embark on organic farming but the truth is that organic farming cannot cater for our growing population.



“The increasing Nigerian population and the recent food inflation we have experienced is one of the reasons why most farmers cannot fully go into organic farming.



“If we decide to go into organic farming fully, we will be unable to feed the growing Nigerian population.

“Organic farming is good but it cannot cater to the needs of food security presently in Nigeria.



The AFAN chairman also called for the adoption of other farming systems in developed countries to boost Nigeria’s food production rather than reliance on organic farming.



“So, what we are saying is that organic farming is good, but it takes time and It cannot feed our population.

“There are other farming systems that we can also adopt in Nigeria like in most developed countries. Farming systems like hydroponics and aquaponics are being used in more developed climes to boost their food production, we can also tap into that.



“Most of our small-scale farmers are even organic farmers. However, if organic farming is the only farming system that we depend on, it cannot sustain us.



“We can embark on biotechnology and other climate-smart farming systems to increase food productivity,”