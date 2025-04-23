Opay assures customers, says it’s working towards achieving financial inclusion in Nigeria

Gives N400M as scholarship to 400 students, 20 each from university, polytechnic..each student will benefit 300,000.

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Opay, one of the frontline mobile financial Institutions in Nigeria, has assured it’s teaming customers of its financial capacity and competence in banking services, towards achieving financial inclusion in the country.

It stressed that it’s working towards stepping up its technology,to ensure that more banking services are enjoyed.

The Chief Public Affairs Officer of Opay, Justin Zhang,said this on the sideline of two separate events of presentation of dummy cheques ,and signing of Memorandum of Understanding in Kwara state Polytechnic,and University of Ilorin on Wednesday on the scholarship programmes for their students.

“Opay has provided different technology which our customers have been enjoying seemlessly.With our strong technology drive,more people will start to enjoy our services because we want to achieve financial inclusion in Nigeria. Opay is a responsible company licensed by Central Bank of Nigeria and insured by NDIC.” he said .

Speaking while in audience with the Rector of Kwara state polytechnic, Engineer Abdul Jimoh Mohammed and his management team, Justin Zhang announced that Opay will spend the sum of N400 million on scholarship for Nigerian students across some selected Universities and Polytechnics under it’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

He explained that the company had concluded plans to give 400 students, 20 from each university and Polytechnic will benefit a cash of N300, 000 each for their scholarship programmes.

Opay Chief Public Affairs Officer, Justin Zhang,who noted that numerous customers of the financial institution are mostly young and energetic Nigerians said that the two institutions were selected for scholarships based on their students populations .

He also noted that in Kwara State a total number of 40 students representing 20 students each from Kwara Polytechnic and University of Ilorin are to receive an total of N12 million for their scholarship for this year.

He further said that the company has chosen education as it’s CSR because most of its customers are young and energetic Nigerians who need to be supported to realise their dreams so that they can contribute positively to the society.

“Many young Nigerian students are very ambitious but they don’t have the financial resources to pursue their dreams”,he said.

Zhang also said that apart from the scholarship program, Opay with the budget of N150M has started donations of writing materials to selected primary and secondary school students in the country,women empowerment training for 100 women in Zaria out of which he said those who performed will be supported with seed fund.to start their projects .

He also recalled that the company in 2024 flagged off the programme with University of Ibadan (UI )and Ahmadu Bello University before extending same to other institutions this year .

In his remarks, rector Kwara State polytechnic,Dr. Abdul Mohammad Jimoh said the initiative by Opay was similar to NELFUND scheme floated by the federal government even as he praised the administration of governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state for adequate funding of education in the state.

“Opay step is a step in the right direction, you’re assisting the federal government in building the education sector.Your gesture would enable the students to achieve their education feat and be successful in life.”he said.

For his part,President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Kwara Polytechnic Ilorin, Comrade Oyewumi Ayomide,commended the initiative saying that “Opay has consistently demonstrated commitment to youth empowerment”

He urged the company to” extend the gesture to other institutions in Nigeria particularly to Polytechnic where students often face financial challenges”.

Similarly at the University of Ilorin, the Vice chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole SAN ,said the institution “will continue to nurture the partnership with Opay” and called on the company to partner with the University in its upcoming 50th anniversary .

He also urged the company to key into the “You inspire” project of the institution to encourage the young students to realise their dreams.

Professor Egbewole further told the audience that a 400 level student of the university recently broke the Guinness Book world record of longest tutorial periods in Mathematics urging the company to support such young Nigerians to realise their potentials.

The Vice Chancellor however said that though the university has not selected the benefitting students,he explained that the selection process would be seamless as there are existing template of the best student in each department and faculty.

One of the beneficiaries of the scholarship Abdullahi Khausarat, a student of Kwara State polytechnic Ilorin in Statistics department said , the scholarship would go a long way in assisting her to realise her dream.

With the distinction grade of 3.58 ,Khausarat exuded confidence that she’ll be able to continue her education to master’s level because she loved education.

Another beneficiary,also in Kwara state polytechnic,Onifade Abidemi Rebecca,a female footballer who commended Opay for the gestures said her parents are illiterates and have been struggling to fund her education hence they resorted to taking loans.

“The debtors have already started threatening them so this amount would definitely provide us the relief as the debt would be settled.”she stressed .

She expressed determination to further her education, alongside her football career to get to the very top and be fulfilled in life, stressing that she won’t forget the financial support of Opay in her lifetime.