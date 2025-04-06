Ooni, Sultan, Olu of Warri, others storm Oyo for 46th Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade (left) and Governor Seyi Makinde at the coronation ceremony today.

•MAKINDE: ‘Ifa’ didn’t pick someone who lobbied to become king

By Laolu Elijah

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, and former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Oladayo Popoola, were among the dignitaries that graced the coronation ceremony of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, yesterday.

Speaking during the event, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Power, underscored the importance of Alaafin stool in Yorubaland, saying the occupier should be a key figure and serve as a bridge between traditional institutions and modern governance.

Adelabu said: “The Alaafin stool is a symbol of cultural pride, unity, and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires. Today’s historic event is significant for many reasons; the Oyo Empire was once the political and military stronghold of the Yoruba people, renowned for its administrative sophistication, military prowess, and cultural influence.

“The Alaafin, as the paramount ruler, has always been the custodian of its traditions, the unifying force of the Yoruba people, and a bridge between the past and the future. As you assume this sacred responsibility, we are confident that your wisdom, leadership, and dedication will further strengthen the unity and progress of Oyo Kingdom and Nigeria at large. As you mount the throne of your forebears, we recognize that the Alaafin is not just a traditional ruler but also a key figure who expectedly should serve as a bridge between traditional institutions and modern governance.“

“The Alaafin is expected to play a mediatory role in conflicts and various communal disputes, most importantly, as the Alaafin, you are more than a king, you are also a symbol of Yoruba resilience, wisdom, and pride.”“Also speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State revealed that one of the contenders to the Alaafin stool who lobbied him was not selected by the Ifa.“Makinde said: “No one influenced me to select the new Alaafin. Anyone who came to me before this Alaafin was chosen should stand up now. All those who came to me to lobby for somebody, Ifa didn’t pick him. The person chosen by Ifa and the people of Oyo is the one whose coronation was done today.“”When they came to me, I investigated and found out that they collected money. I said no, I won’t do something that I cannot defend before my creator”.

“Earlier, Gani Adams noted that as a member of the cabinet of Oyo Kingdom, his role was not to select Alaafin but to ensure security, safety and progress of the city and Yorubaland.“While describing the event as historic, Adams noted that the Alaafin “is one of the most important monarchs in Yorubaland. I’m a member of the Oyo cabinet but I’m not part of the selection process. I am part and parcel of the Oyo kingdom. My role is not to select Alaafin but to provide security, peace and unity to the town.”“Meanwhile, the new Alafin thanked the people for their unwavering support and assured that he would be there for them.“