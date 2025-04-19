‘Ooni is head of traditional rulers in Yorubaland’

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

A traditional ruler in Ile-Ife, the Lowa Adimula, Oba Ademola Adeyeye has disclosed that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is incomparable with any other traditional ruler in Yorubaland.

He said the Ooni is not a rival to any other monarch among the race, describing him as the father of Yoruba people, as well as the spiritual and traditional head of the race.

Speaking with newsmen at the Lowa’s palace in Ile-Ife, in commemoration of his 70th birthday, he said the superiority of the Ooni among traditional rulers in Yorubaland is immeasurable.

His words: “Ooni cannot be compared with any other traditional ruler. He is their father both traditionally and spiritually.”

While reacting to the issue of insecurity in the country, the monarch blamed the situation to the issue of federal policing, saying there is a disconnect between security architecture and the people, especially traditional institution.

He said: “Our government is behind the insecurity in this country. Removing traditional institutions from security architecture of a community is a clear road to failure.

“It is time government give traditional rulers a pragmatic role in securing the country, it is the best thing to do and we must tackle insecurity using local solution.

“I appeal to the federal government, especially, the National Assembly to fast track legislation on giving traditional rulers in the country constitutional role in the administration of their domain as it was practiced in the past.”

