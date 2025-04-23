Onjeh congratulates 2Face on appointment as Technical Adviser on Entertainment in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Benue South in the 2023 election, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, warmly congratulates renowned Nigerian musician and international artiste, 2Face Innocent Idibia, on his appointment as Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to the Benue State Government under Governor Alia’s leadership.

As a multiple award-winning artist, including the coveted MTV Africa Music Awards and BET Awards, 2Face has solidified his position as one of Africa’s most celebrated musicians. His appointment is a befitting recognition of his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and potential to drive positive change in Benue State.

As Technical Adviser, 2Face’s expertise will undoubtedly enhance the state’s community outreach programs and cultural initiatives. We believe he will leverage his international reputation and network to promote Benue State’s entertainment industry globally, bringing international recognition to the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Through this platform, we expect 2Face to showcase Benue State’s creative potential to the world, attracting global attention and investment to the state’s music and entertainment sector. His appointment is a testament to Governor Alia’s commitment to harnessing Benue State’s creative potential.

“This State recognition is long overdue for an illustrious son of Benue State like 2Face; we commend Governor Alia for his thoughtfulness and consideration,” Onjeh stated.

As a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Onjeh believes 2Face’s appointment will provide opportunities for young people in the entertainment industry, including Nollywood, promoting Benue State’s cultural development.

We congratulate 2Face and have no doubt he’ll leverage his experience and global influence to promote Benue State’s entertainment industry and drive community outreach initiatives benefiting the less privileged.