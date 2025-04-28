Onicha-Olona leaders laud Ngozi Okolie for pivotal role in securing college of education

By Esther Onyegbula

A high-powered delegation of leaders from Onicha-Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Lawrence Ngozi Okolie in Asaba to express their gratitude for his decisive support in securing the establishment of a Federal College of Education in their community.

Major General Ochei, Hon. Okolie, Sir Ejidoh, High Chief Osita Olunwa, and othe respected leaders of thought from Onicha-Olona in a group photograph.

Hon. Okolie, who represents the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was praised for his commitment to advancing the bill, which has successfully passed the First and Second Readings and now awaits a public hearing in the National Assembly.

Led by Sir Patrick Ejidoh, President-General of the Onicha-Olona Development Union (OODU), the delegation described Okolie’s intervention as a “historic act of generosity” that promises to restore the community’s legacy as a center for teacher education.

“Last year, we visited you and announced our intention to upgrade our Model School (formerly Onicha-Olona College) to a Federal College of Education. Today, you have made remarkable progress in our quest for this all-important upgrade. We are extremely happy and excited about the fact that you singled out Onicha-Olona for this project, even though you are not from our community. Therefore, we are here to thank you for what you have done, what you are doing, and what you are going to do concerning Onicha-Olona in the near future,” Ejidoh said during the visit.

“We are extremely happy that you chose Onicha-Olona, even though you are not from our town. We will remain grateful,” he added.

Okolie’s legislative support resonates deeply with the community, which once hosted the prominent Onicha-Olona Teacher Training College in the 1970s and ’80s—a key institution for producing educators in the then Bendel State.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the proposed institution, a distinguished son of Onicha-Olona and member of the delegation, Major General Raymond Nkemakonam Ochei, noted that it would not only benefit the town but also strengthen educational development across the Anioma region.

According to Major General Ochei, “As a matter of fact, we are thrilled with your activities in the lower chamber, and we are here to commend you and also ask you to keep up the good work. I cannot overemphasize the role of self-interest in political decision-making these days. Therefore, we thank you for choosing Onicha-Olona. Please be reminded that what you are doing is not just for our community but for all Ezechime clans, the entire Anioma land, and humanity at large. We shall never forget.”

Other prominent voices, including High Chief Osita Olunwa, Mr. Okey Aligbe, and Chief Austin Modungwo, echoed similar sentiments, lauding Okolie’s selfless leadership and legislative effectiveness.

The proposed Federal College of Education, once fully approved, is expected to bolster access to quality teacher training and rekindle the educational prominence Onicha-Olona once enjoyed.

For those who may not know, Onicha-Olona is renowned for producing individuals who have achieved great success and admiration in various fields of endeavor. These highly esteemed citizens have made notable contributions in the military, police, public service, business, politics, entertainment, and the professions.

Those who readily come to mind include Chief Augustine Egbo, a thoroughbred technocrat and former federal permanent secretary who attracted the original Onicha-Olona College many decades ago; Col. Conrad Nwawo, Nigeria’s former Defence Attaché to the United Kingdom and a member of Nigeria’s elite first-generation army officers; Dr. Emma Mekwunye, a former Chief Medical Director in the defunct Bendel State Hospitals Management Board; Sir Chika Chiejine, a model entrepreneur and businessman; Israel Ogbue, a nonagenarian boardroom guru and past Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA); Engineer Joe Bogwu; Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, a formidable politician and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly; Dr. Tony Lukachukwu Elumelu of ECOWAS; Barrister Harry Ochei, an erudite lawyer; Rosemary Anieze-Adams, Nigeria’s Miss Independence in 1960, television producer and gender advocate; St. Augustine, a respected highlife maestro; Ras Kimono, the Rub-A-Dub Master; Chi Chi of Africa, a kid music sensation of the 1980s; Toni Tuklan, a Germany-based reggae artist; and many other well-known entertainers in Nigeria and around the world.

The current council chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Hon. Bazim Chinye, also hails from Onicha-Olona.

In the field of education, the town has recorded giant strides through great teachers, secondary school principals, and educationists like Dr. Andrew Okonkwo Nwani, Ifeanyi Tony Ekewmalor, Sam Okolo, Michael Odikpo, Jonathan Keshi, Patrick Ofuonye, Alphonsus Enunwaonye, Dr. Anslem Onyemenem, Ofulue Gwadia, Chief S.K. Ejidoh, Eric Ochei, Michael Enyogai, Elder Emma Oweazim, Anthony Anonyei, and numerous others.

Therefore, it is evident that this rich history in education and public service clearly motivated Hon. Okolie, whose support for the soon-to-be-established institution demonstrates commendable altruism.

Members of the visiting delegation included traditional leaders and key stakeholders from the community, among them High Chief Okolie Kabakwu, High Chief Ikechukwu Samuel Aligbe, Sir Anslem Ikediashi, Egomagwuna Iloba Sunday, and Chief Chuks Nwaju.