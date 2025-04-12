‘One of the greatest football players in Nigeria has passed on’: Odegbami reacts to Christian Chukwu’s death

Chairman.. Christian Chukwu believes in Rangers.

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigeria’s football community is in mourning following the death of legendary former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, MFR.

His longtime teammate and friend, Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

Odegbami, a member of Nigeria’s victorious 1980 Africa Cup of Nations squad, announced Chukwu’s passing in a heartfelt message posted on his official Facebook page.

“My Chairman has passed on.

“I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and teammate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s football history, former captain and coach of Nigeria’s national football team, has passed on,” Odegbami wrote.

He added that he received the tragic news from another former national teammate, Emmanuel Okala, MON, describing the loss as deeply personal.

“Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago! May ‘Onyim’ find peace with Our Creator in Heaven, and console his family.”

Chukwu, fondly known as “Chairman,” was a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s football history. As captain, he led the national team to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980 and later served as the Super Eagles’ head coach.

His leadership, passion, and contributions to the game have left an indelible mark on generations of Nigerian footballers and fans.