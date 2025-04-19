Ondo residents protest after fatal crash claims three lives

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tragedy struck along the Itagbanja axis of Idanre Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital, when a couple and another individual were killed in a fatal auto crash involving a commercial tricycle and a truck.

According to eyewitness accounts, the crash occurred due to reckless driving by both drivers. The couple died instantly at the scene, while the third victim passed away while being transported to the hospital.

Following the incident, tensions flared as angry residents marched to a nearby police station to demand justice. In the ensuing protest, stones were hurled at the station, prompting officers to disperse the crowd with tear gas, which further escalated tensions in the area.

Many commercial tricycle operators abandoned their vehicles at the scene, some of which were subsequently impounded by the police.

The truck driver involved in the accident initially fled to avoid a possible mob attack but later turned himself in at the B Division Police Station in Oke Aro.

The remains of the victims have been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Akure.

Confirming the incident, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, said, “The truck driver is currently in our custody as investigations continue.”