Ondo residents attack police station as couple, one other crushed to death

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A couple and one other person have been crushed to death in an auto crash along the Itagbanja axis of Idanre road, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Consequently, pandemonium broke out as residents, who marched to the police station, hurled stones and demanded justice for the victims.

Policemen, in a bid to disperse the protesters, fired tear gas, a move that heightened tensions in the area.

Owners of the commercial tricycles abandoned them and fled.

Several commercial tricycles were impounded by the policemen at the station.

The eyewitness account said that the crash

involved a commercial tricycle, popularly called Maruwa, and a truck.

According to him, the “fatal crash was caused by reckless driving on the part of both drivers.

” The couple died on the spot, while the third victim died while being rushed to the hospital.

” The driver of the truck, in a bid to evade an irate mob, fled immediately after the crash but later turned himself in at the B Division Police Station in Oke Aro.

Meanwhile,the corpses of the victims have since been deposited in the state specialist hospital morgue in Akure, the state capital.

Police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the crash and the death of the three victims.

Ayanlade said that the truck driver ” is presently in our custody. End