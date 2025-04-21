Ondo popular musician, comfort Omoge’s grandson killed

— Suspect arrested, detained — Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Prince Ogo Omoge, grandson of the late renowned musician Mrs. Comfort Omoge, was reportedly killed in Okitipupa, the administrative headquarters of the Okitipupa Local Government Area in Ondo State.

Reports had it that the deceased was attacked by a scavenger during a confrontation over an undisclosed matter along Ayeka/Igodan-Igbokoda expressway, Okitipupa.

Sources said that the attacker slit the victim’s throat during the argument which later escalated into violence.

According to the source, “the argument escalated into a violent confrontation and the assailant brought out a dagger and cut the throat of the deceased.

“There was a minor disagreement between Prince Omoge and the scavenger. What started as a small issue quickly spiraled out of control,”

“He was brutally killed, and the attacker fled the scene immediately afterward. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was sadly pronounced dead by medical personnel.

In a swift response, the Chairman of Okitipupa council area, Andrew Ogunsakin, said that a coordinated effort of the residents in area with security agencies has led the arrest of a suspect, identified as Machido Abubakar.

Ogunsakin lauded the quick “response of security operatives, who were able to locate and detain the suspect within hours of the incident.

He reassured the community of his administration’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

The council chairman who urged the residents to remain calm and law-abiding extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, promising them support in their pursuit of justice.

Ogunsakin has however, met with local leaders, including representatives from the Hausa/Fulani community, traditional rulers, and youth groups in the need to fostered a commitment to peace among residents.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the state police image maker Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Ayanlade said “Yes, I can confirm the incident. One suspect has been arrested and is currently being held in custody.