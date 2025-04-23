Ondo begins registration of farmers

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has asked farmers across the 18 council areas of the state to register in an ongoing, open-ended farmer census.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Agric and Agric-Business, Mr. Wemimo Akinsola, said that the registration is not just a formality ,but for the government to have the database of the farmers in the State.

Akinsola said that “We need to know who our farmers are, what they grow, and where they farm, and we need to be able to assist.

“This aims to build a comprehensive database of farmers to enhance food security, ensure direct support, and usher in a new era of structured, data-driven agricultural planning”.

He commended the efforts of farmers in tackling food scarcity in the State, noting that Governor Aiyedatiwa had declared an executive order on Agri-business as part of efforts to reposition the agricultural sector, with land banking as a major focus.

According to him “the exercise is continuous, without a time frame, and is open to all farmers, irrespective of political affiliation or financial status.

“You can register on your phone. You can come to our office and register. You can go to your local government and register. This registration is very, very important. The state will know you as a farmer”

The governors side stressed that the registration has commenced with Cocoa farmers under the State’s Cocoa Revolution initiative, and will extend to maize and cassava farmers.

He also announced plans of the government to establish a tractor unit in each senatorial district to assist farmers during the planting season.

Also speaking, the Administrative Secretary, Ondo State Agric and Agri-business Empowerment Center, (OSAEC), Mr. Femi Iwajomo, described the registration as a farmers census for accurate data collection and planning.

On his part, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics of the agency, Mr. Ojo Emmanuel, said that the registration portal, www.osaec.org.ng, is secured, assuring farmers that all submitted information will be treated with confidentiality.