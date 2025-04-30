Ondo Amotekun arrests 750 suspected criminals in 3 months, arraigns 175

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, has arrested 750 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and other criminals in the last three months, in what officials describe as a major push against insecurity across the state.

Speaking during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, the Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said 175 of the suspects have already been profiled and charged to court. He also revealed that 31 new suspects were apprehended in the past two weeks during operations carried out across all 18 local government areas of the state.

According to Adeleye, the recent success was made possible through the joint security operation known as Operation Dada, aimed at tackling kidnapping and attacks on farmers, particularly by armed herders in remote farm settlements.

He disclosed that the command received over 500 distress calls during the period, all of which were responded to swiftly.

In a related development, Adeleye said 114 individuals found loitering in the state’s forests without clear destinations were ordered to return to their respective states by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as part of proactive measures to prevent potential security breaches.

Additionally, a sum of $5,000 was recovered from a fraud syndicate allegedly involved in a fake U.S. visa racket. The victims, who were from Ghana, have since been refunded and advised to return to their home country.

Addressing issues of cultism, Adeleye noted that 150 suspected cult members were arrested during the quarter. Out of these, 80 were arraigned and signed undertakings to renounce cult activities.

On the latest arrests, the commander said 13 of the 31 suspects paraded were directly linked to recent kidnapping cases, while others were alleged to have supplied food and other essentials to the kidnappers in their hideouts.

Adeleye also hinted at plans by the state government to outlaw scavenging due to its rising security concerns.

Regarding enforcement of curfew on commercial motorcycle operations, he said 32 riders were arrested for violating the restriction placed between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.